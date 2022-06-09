Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Gall Sells 3,000 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Gall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$15,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,638.27.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$294.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

