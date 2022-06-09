Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $5.53 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.53 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $19.86 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPE. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.71. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,335 shares of company stock valued at $42,566,063 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

