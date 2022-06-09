Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPB. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.
CPB opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
