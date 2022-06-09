Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPB. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

CPB opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

