Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.00. 3,846,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

