Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 3,846,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,213. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 118.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 224,439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 36.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

