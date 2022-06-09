Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.