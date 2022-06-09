Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

