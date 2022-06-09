Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has C$91.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$88.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.77.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$85.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$81.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.72. The stock has a market cap of C$99.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$37.82 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.0799994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,853,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,003,136.10. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.22, for a total transaction of C$733,570.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,548,253.18. Insiders have sold a total of 279,697 shares of company stock worth $22,826,081 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

