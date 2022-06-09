Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$37.82 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.72.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.0799994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 121,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.23, for a total value of C$10,262,274.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,381,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,801,052,990.93. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total transaction of C$823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,826,081.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.