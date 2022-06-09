Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS: CBWBF) recently:

5/31/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

5/31/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

5/31/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$38.00.

5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/13/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00.

4/11/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

