Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Annexon, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Annexon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.74) per share for the year.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Annexon stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Annexon has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $151.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

