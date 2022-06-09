Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on CohBar, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CohBar in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.51. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in CohBar by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CohBar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CohBar by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CohBar by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

