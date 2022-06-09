Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Immunome, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunome in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter.

IMNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Immunome from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IMNM opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. Immunome has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunome by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

