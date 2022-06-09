Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Root, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Root in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.82.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Root has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $366.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.32.

In related news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Root by 311.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Root by 66.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Root by 28.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Root by 1,264.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 461,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

