Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Xencor, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xencor in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Xencor has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $23,587,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,546,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after buying an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xencor by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,117 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

