Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.04% and a negative net margin of 1,115.53%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.