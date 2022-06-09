Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Iris Energy Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IREN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

