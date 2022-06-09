Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on PDS Biotechnology Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

PDSB stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.36. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 311,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

