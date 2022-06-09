Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Capgemini from €270.00 ($290.32) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capgemini to €230.00 ($247.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.01. 50,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capgemini has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

