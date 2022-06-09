Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPX shares. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CPX opened at C$45.94 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840. Insiders sold 20,429 shares of company stock valued at $863,753 over the last quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

