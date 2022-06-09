Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

CSWC opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

