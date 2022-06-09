Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 705,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,367. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.39. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

