Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

CPRI opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

