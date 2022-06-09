CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CapStar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. CapStar Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CapStar Financial.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,361. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $449.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

