Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) & MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Critical Analysis

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) and MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -13.29% -12.43% -9.74% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and MeaTech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 2.39 -$13.42 million ($0.84) -18.07 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MeaTech 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cardiovascular Systems and MeaTech 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 1 2 3 0 2.33 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.62%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. The company was formerly known as Shturman Cardiology Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. in January 2003. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About MeaTech 3D (Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

