Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of CCL opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

