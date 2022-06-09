Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan S. Keeton Buys 20,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,277,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

