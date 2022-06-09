Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $45.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.55% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.26.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,342,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,760,250 shares of company stock worth $295,965,535. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

