Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on August 15th

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

CASY stock opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.41. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $216.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,799,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

