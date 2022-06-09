Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $216.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.41.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

