Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $216.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
