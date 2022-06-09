Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CASY stock opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.41. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $216.40.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

