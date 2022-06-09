Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.41. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $216.40. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $21,799,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $2,256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.