CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

CTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

CTT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.08. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

