Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider William Hames Buys 46,000 Shares

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) insider William Hames purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.26 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,960.00 ($140,978.42).
William Hames also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, William Hames bought 31,250 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.75 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,437.50 ($106,789.57).
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67.
Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, offices, and townhouses.
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.