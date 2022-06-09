Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLS. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

CLS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 346,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

