Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will post $350,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $3.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

CLDX opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $86,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,766 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $22,893,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 232.1% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 753,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after acquiring an additional 526,308 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

