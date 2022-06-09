Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.84. 378,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

