Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will post sales of $110,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

CLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Celsion has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

