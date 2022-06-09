Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.76.

CVE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.77. 1,144,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387,188. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.14.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3099998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$4,157,175.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,761,257.95. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,369.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,085,193.59. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,247 shares of company stock worth $13,944,325.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

