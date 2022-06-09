Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.86.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,695 shares of company stock valued at $140,842. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CSR opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -133.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77.
Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -470.97%.
Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
