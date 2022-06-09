Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

CRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Ceragon Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 257,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,872. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $157.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.