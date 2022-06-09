Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 257,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.70. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

