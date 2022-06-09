Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $191,600.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $18.39. 290,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,581,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Certara by 1,438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after buying an additional 458,990 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Certara by 711.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Certara by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Certara by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

