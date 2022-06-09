Charles A. Reinhart III Sells 2,516 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $154,406.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,727.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCRX traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. 532,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 128.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 17.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $7,132,000.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

