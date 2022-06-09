Charles A. Reinhart III Sells 2,516 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $154,406.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,727.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PCRX traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. 532,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 128.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 17.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $7,132,000.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
