Charles R. Kummeth Sells 5,104 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $9.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.44. The stock had a trading volume of 190,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $335.02 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.88. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.