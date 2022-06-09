Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.
GTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.
Chart Industries stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.32. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 128.91 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.