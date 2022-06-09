Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

GTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

Chart Industries stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.32. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 128.91 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

