Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “
CLDT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
