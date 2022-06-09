Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 386,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,218. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $639.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.