Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will report $77.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.01 million to $79.80 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $50.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $285.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $296.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $319.22 million, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $338.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.
In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12.
About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
