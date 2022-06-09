Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

CMMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Chemomab Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.