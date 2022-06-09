Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Insider Bonnie R. Brooks Sells 100,000 Shares

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 4,554,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,583. The company has a market capitalization of $689.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.